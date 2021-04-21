If Rose Namajunas was trying to get under the skin of Zhang Weili, it doesn’t appear to have worked.

The comments coming out of the Namajunas camp have been the topic of much discussion leading up to her fight against Zhang. When asked about her motivation going in to the fight against the Chinese champion, Namajunas said that “it’s better dead than red,” referencing an anti-communism slogan popularized in 1950s America. Of course, Zhang has never supported communism, so many viewed the comments as offensive or at least in poor taste.

While Zhang’s team have dismissed the comments publicly, the champion herself had yet to address the remarks until now (H/T SCMP).

“I saw them then I totally ignored them,” Zhang said on her Zoom call. “I believe as an athlete you have to focus on yourself, and those kinds of comments make no sense. I think it’s a joke.”

Instead, Zhang said she will focus on what she can do inside of the cage. Namajunas’ striking and movement has caused trouble for many of her opponents, most notably knocking out Joanna Jedrzejczyk to claim the strawweight title. Zhang said she’s been preparing for Namajunas’ unique skill set, but feels comfortable wherever the fight goes.

“I believe Rose will fight the same way she has always fought,” she said. “So the first round will see her moving, and feinting, and jabbing. She will keep moving around. She won’t stay in the same spot to trade with me, or to clinch with me. She will want to keep moving around.

“But in Rose’s interviews she has said she will clinch with me and grapple with me to use her jiujitsu skills. So we will all just have to wait and see how the fight will come.”

The strawweight championship clash will be one of three title bouts as the UFC welcomes fans back into the arena at UFC 261. It will be the first time fans are in attendance since UFC 248 in March 2020, which just so happens to be the last time Zhang fought. The lay-off of over a year is new territory for Zhang, who once fought 14 times in 21 months before making her UFC debut. ‘Magnum’ said she’s excited to welcome crowds back to the stands and hopes to feed off their energy.

“I’m super excited that there will be a crowd,” said Zhang. “I love the feel from the crowd and all the reactions you get from the crowd. So I am really looking forward to the fight and to us putting on a show for the fans.”

For those who do show up in Jacksonville – and everyone tuning in around the world – Zhang says they can expect to see the best version of herself.

“I’m stronger, I’m faster and I have a deeper understanding of how to use my physical strength.”

