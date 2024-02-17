Zhang Mingyang delivers memorable debut with vicious KO of Brendson Ribeiro – UFC 298 Highlights

Zhang Mingyang delivered a memorable debut at UFC 298.

From the moment Zhang stepped into the Octagon against Contender Series alum Brendson Ribeiro, fans were on the edge of their seat expecting a highlight-reel-worthy finish. They got exactly that when ‘Mountain Tiger’ delivered a straight left followed by a right hand and finally, another nasty left that sent Ribeiro crashing to the canvas.

Zhang quickly swarmed his opponent and delivered some brutal hammer fists that ultimately rendered his opponent unconscious, forcing referee Mike Beltran to step in and call for the stoppage less than two minutes into the contest.

Official Result: Zhang Mingyang def. Brendson Ribeiro via KO (strikes) at 1:41 of Round 1.

With the victory, Zhang extended his current win streak to 10 in a row — a run dating back to January 2020. He also maintained his 100% finish rate with 11 of his 17 victories coming by way of knockout.

Check out highlights from Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro at UFC 298:

ZHANG MINGYANG RIGHT HAND LEFT HOOK KNOCKS OUT RIBEIRO EARLY #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/2Vlu97VZPU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2024