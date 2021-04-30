It appears that Zabit Magomedsharipov is tired of waiting for a fight, and is likely to end his UFC career because of it.

Russian journalist Igor Lazorin broke the news on his Instagram on Friday, saying that one of the top featherweights in the world might be done in the octagon.

“I spoke with close people of Zabit to understand how things are going. They say that Zabit is very likely to end his career and will not fight again,” Lazorin said in an Instagram post. “Long time without fights, no motivation, Zabit is tired of fighting.”

Lazorin also said that Magomedsharipov hasn’t spoken out publically and announced any career changes just yet, but that could be imminent.

Magomedsharipov hasn’t competed in the UFC since his win over Calvin Kattar in October 2019 in his native Russia. He was recently removed from the UFC’s fighter rankings due to inactivity and has had issues getting a fight scheduled since then.

Magomedsharipov is undefeated over his UFC tenure with a 6-0 record in the promotion. It’s unclear what the exact reason for his lack of motivation to compete is, but it appears that the lack of activity is a major factor to his unrest.

The news interestingly enough comes days after UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez called out Magomedsharipov for a fight in the near future. The two were supposed to compete on multiple occasions but the dream matchup kept falling through.

If this is truly the end to Magomedsharipov’s UFC career, then it would be a huge loss for the top of the featherweight division. Though it’s still uncertain as to whether or not the Russian star will retire, it appears certain that he has grown unhappy with the UFC over the lack of effort to book him a fight.

What do you think about the rumored end to Zabit Magomedsharipov’s UFC career?