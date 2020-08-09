It looks like we will have to wait some more time before seeing Zabit Magomedsharipov back in action.

Magomedsharipov was set to face Yair Rodriguez in the August 29 headliner later this month. However, Rodriguez had to pull out after injuring his ankle.

The Dagestan native had his doubts as to whether Rodriguez was actually injured which led to a hostile response from the Mexican. Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar offered to step in on short notice and face him in a rematch after their three-rounder last year.

Magomedsharipov: We Tried Our Best

Let’s do it in October Champ https://t.co/OMhMaoyzPE — Zabit Magomedsharipov (@zabeast_mma) August 5, 2020

Magomedsharipov, however, wanted either a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski or an interesting opponent, and it looks like he didn’t get his wish as he has now returned home to Russia.

“As-salamu ‘alaykum greetings to all!” he wrote on Instagram (via Google Translate). “I want to inform you that my fight on August 29 will not be. Rodriguez jumped out of the top 5 to replace anyone. Fighting those who are even lower in the rankings is a step back. I asked for either a belt fight or a fight with some interesting opponent with a name. There were no offers, so we turn off our camp and return to Russia.

“For the second time in a row @UFC breaks off preparation at the final stage. Thanks to everyone who supported and waited for this fight. The team and I did our best.”

Magomedsharipov — who is unbeaten in the UFC — last competed in November and it may be nearly a year until he competes.

That’s if he does end up fighting Rodriguez — who claimed he would be ready to fight again in October or November — or gets his wish of facing Volkanovski in October.

What do you think Magomedsharipov should do next?