Zabit Magomedsharipov Responds To Cardio Criticism

UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov delivered a message to all his critics regarding his endurance and cardio.

Magomedsharipov is 6-0 in the UFC and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar in the UFC Moscow headliner last month. However, as he has done in the past, he slowed down in the third round of that fight.

It appears to be a common theme with the Dagestan native as it was also the case against Kyle Bochniak last year. Many also criticized Magomedsharipov for not accepting a five-round fight with Kattar, adding that it could have changed the outcome of the fight.

However, Magomedsharipov — who is yet to fight in a five-rounder in the UFC — believes his declining endurance is a tradeoff given how he usually fights.

”Many criticize my endurance without thinking about how much energy a non-standard work in a battle can take,” Magomedsharipov wrote on Instagram (translated from Russian via MMA Mania). “I always strive to please my fans, but, of course, we will pull the functionality up anyway.

“Entertainment in battle or a simple victory without risk? What would you give priority to?”

He has a point.

Magomedsharipov is one of the flashiest strikers in the UFC today and regularly mixes things up with striking and takedowns. There’s also the weight cut to consider as he is arguably the biggest featherweight in the division today.

Maybe these issues won’t persist if he fought at lightweight?

What do you think of Magomedsharipov’s response?