Yuya Wakamatsu Knees His Way to a Second-Round KO Against Joshua Pacio – ONE 173 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Joshua Pacio - ONE 173 Highlights

Yuya Wakamatsu retained his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 173, brutally knocking out Joshua Pacio in the evening’s co-main event.

Taking a page out of Christian Lee’s handbook, Wakamatsu delivered his own highlight-reel finish in Tokyo, getting his opponent down on the mat before unleashing a series of brutal knees that ultimately put his challenger to sleep just before the one-minute mark of the second round.

Official Result: Yuya Wakamatsu def. Joshua Pacio via KO (knees to the head) at 0:54 of Round 2.

With the win, Wakamatsu successfully secures his first defense of the flyweight title and extends his win streak under the ONE banner to five, including highlight-reel KOs against Xie Wei, Adriano Moraes, and now Joshua Pacio.

Check Out Highlights From Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Joshua Pacio at ONE 173:

