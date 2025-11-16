Yuya Wakamatsu Knees His Way to a Second-Round KO Against Joshua Pacio – ONE 173 Highlights
Yuya Wakamatsu retained his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 173, brutally knocking out Joshua Pacio in the evening’s co-main event.
Taking a page out of Christian Lee’s handbook, Wakamatsu delivered his own highlight-reel finish in Tokyo, getting his opponent down on the mat before unleashing a series of brutal knees that ultimately put his challenger to sleep just before the one-minute mark of the second round.
Official Result: Yuya Wakamatsu def. Joshua Pacio via KO (knees to the head) at 0:54 of Round 2.
With the win, Wakamatsu successfully secures his first defense of the flyweight title and extends his win streak under the ONE banner to five, including highlight-reel KOs against Xie Wei, Adriano Moraes, and now Joshua Pacio.