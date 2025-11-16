Christian Lee Knocks Alibeg Rasulov Out Cold with Multiple Knees to the Head – ONE 173 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov - ONE 173 Highlights

Christian Lee reminded everyone why he is still ONE Championship’s most prolific finisher at ONE 173.

Nearly a year removed from their frustrating no-contest at ONE Fight Night 26, Lee stepped back inside the Circle, putting his ONE lightweight MMA world championship on the line against Turkish standout Alibeg Rasulov.

Closing in on the halfway point of the second round, Lee unleashed a body kick that caught Rasulov clean near the fence. Feeling the effects, Rasulov shot in for a desperation takedown, only to find himself locked up in an anaconda choke. With Lee tightening his grip, the defending champ then delivered a series of brutal knees to Rasulov’s head that inevitably put the challenger to sleep.

Official Result: Christian Lee def. Alibeg Rasulov via KO (knees to the head) at 2:32 of Round 2 to retain the ONE lightweight MMA world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 173:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

