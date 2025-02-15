Youssef Zalal outworks Calvin Kattar for one sided decision win – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

Surging Moroccan contender, Youssef Zalal continues his run through the featherweight ranks tonight — lodging the most high-profile win of his Octagon tenure to date, landing a unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Calvin Kattar in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 102.

Zalal, who had yet to crack the featherweight top-15 ahead of tonight’s return against Kattar, is likely to find himself into the rankings come next week, adding Kattar to a winning spree which includes wins over the likes of Billy Quarantillo, and Jarno Errens.

Remaining elusive throughout the 15-minute limit of his fight with Boston fan-favorite striker, Kattar, Zalal rode out an impressive unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory — managing to evade some big swinging strikes from the former in the final minutes of the frame.

And following his win, Zalal called out former title challenger, Brian Ortega for a return to action next — offering the Los Angeles native one more outing at 145lbs ahead of a floated move to the lightweight limit.

Below, catch the highlights from Youssef Zalal’s decision win over Calvin Kattar