Youssef Zalal outworks Calvin Kattar for one sided decision win – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Surging Moroccan contender, Youssef Zalal continues his run through the featherweight ranks tonight — lodging the most high-profile win of his Octagon tenure to date, landing a unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Calvin Kattar in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 102.

Zalal, who had yet to crack the featherweight top-15 ahead of tonight’s return against Kattar, is likely to find himself into the rankings come next week, adding Kattar to a winning spree which includes wins over the likes of Billy Quarantillo, and Jarno Errens.

Remaining elusive throughout the 15-minute limit of his fight with Boston fan-favorite striker, Kattar, Zalal rode out an impressive unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory — managing to evade some big swinging strikes from the former in the final minutes of the frame.

zalal ufc 102

And following his win, Zalal called out former title challenger, Brian Ortega for a return to action next — offering the Los Angeles native one more outing at 145lbs ahead of a floated move to the lightweight limit.

Below, catch the highlights from Youssef Zalal’s decision win over Calvin Kattar

