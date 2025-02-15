Edmen Shahbazyan TKOs Dylan Budka with Savage Counter Right – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

Edmen Shahbazyan climbed back into the win column with a vicious first-round TKO over DWCS alum Dylan Budka at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday night.

Shahbazyan made a massive statement in his return to the Octagon, finishing his opponent in the opening minute with a brilliantly-timed step-back counter right that sent Budka crashing to the canvas and curling up against the fence.

The win moved Shahbazyan to 7-5 under the UFC banner and 14-5 overall. He has now won two of his last three fights and three of his last five. ‘The Golden Boy’ now has 12 career first-round finishes.

Budka moves to 0-3 inside the Octagon after earning a contract with the promotion on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

Official Result: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka via TKO (overhand right) at 1:35 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka at UFC Vegas 102:

THE SOUND OF THIS RIGHT HAND FROM EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN 💥 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/4WZDAqaofl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2025