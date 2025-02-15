Edmen Shahbazyan TKOs Dylan Budka with Savage Counter Right – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Edmen Shahbazyan climbed back into the win column with a vicious first-round TKO over DWCS alum Dylan Budka at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday night.

Shahbazyan made a massive statement in his return to the Octagon, finishing his opponent in the opening minute with a brilliantly-timed step-back counter right that sent Budka crashing to the canvas and curling up against the fence.

gettyimages 2199884536 612x612 2

The win moved Shahbazyan to 7-5 under the UFC banner and 14-5 overall. He has now won two of his last three fights and three of his last five. ‘The Golden Boy’ now has 12 career first-round finishes.

gettyimages 2199885162 612x612 1

Budka moves to 0-3 inside the Octagon after earning a contract with the promotion on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

Official Result: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka via TKO (overhand right) at 1:35 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2199885163 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka at UFC Vegas 102:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

