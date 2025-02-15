Edmen Shahbazyan TKOs Dylan Budka with Savage Counter Right – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights
Edmen Shahbazyan climbed back into the win column with a vicious first-round TKO over DWCS alum Dylan Budka at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday night.
Shahbazyan made a massive statement in his return to the Octagon, finishing his opponent in the opening minute with a brilliantly-timed step-back counter right that sent Budka crashing to the canvas and curling up against the fence.
The win moved Shahbazyan to 7-5 under the UFC banner and 14-5 overall. He has now won two of his last three fights and three of his last five. ‘The Golden Boy’ now has 12 career first-round finishes.
Budka moves to 0-3 inside the Octagon after earning a contract with the promotion on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.
Official Result: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka via TKO (overhand right) at 1:35 of Round 1.