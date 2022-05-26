Suffering a brutal, one-sided third round knockout loss to former UFC middleweight title challenger, Yoel Romero at Bellator 280 earlier this month in Paris, France – promotional staple, Alex Polizzi has now revealed he also sustained a fractured jaw as a result of Romero’s bludgeoning.

Polizzi, who fell to 10-2 as a professional, made his debut under the Scott Coker-led Bellator banner back in September 2020, and replaced veteran kickboxing talent, Melvin Manhoef at the light heavyweight limit – meeting Cuban veteran and Olympic bronze medalist, Yoel Romero in the French capital.

Suffering a series of damaging knockdowns against the American Top Team staple, Polizzi was eventually finished with just a single second remaining in the third round of this fight, with Romero springing with another massive shot – landing another knockdown, and then following up with subsequent ground strikes.

🇫🇷 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑳𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕#Bellator's return t Paris, France saw @RyanBader retain his Heavyweight title in a bad blood rematch and @YoelRomeroMMA got a taste of the winner's circle at #Bellator280.#BellatorParis pic.twitter.com/ZfUpzBi8LW — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 22, 2022

The victory came as Romero, who was quince booked to challenge for UFC gold during his tenure with the organization, first since his move to Bellator – after he lost a unanimous decision defeat against former light heavyweight kingpin, Phil Davis at Bellator 266 in September of last year.

Revealing the extent of his injuries suffered against Yoel Romero, Polizzi detailed how he had injured his left foot during the fight, however, more worryingly – the six-fight Bellator veteran shared x-ray images of a fractured jaw suffered in his fight against the fan-favorite.

“Ope!” Alex Polizzi posted on Instagram, accompanied by x-ray images. “We should probably just heal and drink @milk for a bit.”

Yoel Romero has since been booked to fight Melvin Manhoef at Bellator Dublin in September

Off the back of his impressive win against Polizzi – which marked his first victory since a brutal February 2018 knockout success against former UFC middleweight best, Luke Rockhold, Romero has since been booked to fight the aforenoted, Manhoef in a rescheduled co-headlining clash at Bellator Dublin in September.