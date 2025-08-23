Yizha Stuns with Lightning-Fast 37-Second KO Over Westin Wilson – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Yizha vs. Westin Wilson - UFC Shanghai Highlights

Yizha made quick work of Westin Wilson at UFC Shanghai.

Yizha went to work from the opening bell, closing the distance against his much bigger opponent and landing a massive left hand over Wilson’s jab. With Wilson retreating near the cage, Yizha delivered a right followed by another left that dropped the American.

A couple of follow-up shots later, that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Yizha def. Westin Wilson via TKO (strikes) at 0:37 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Yizha vs. Westin Wilson at UFC Shanghai:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

