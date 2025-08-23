Yizha Stuns with Lightning-Fast 37-Second KO Over Westin Wilson – UFC Shanghai Highlights
Yizha made quick work of Westin Wilson at UFC Shanghai.
Yizha went to work from the opening bell, closing the distance against his much bigger opponent and landing a massive left hand over Wilson’s jab. With Wilson retreating near the cage, Yizha delivered a right followed by another left that dropped the American.
A couple of follow-up shots later, that was all she wrote.
Official Result: Yizha def. Westin Wilson via TKO (strikes) at 0:37 of Round 1.