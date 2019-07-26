Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Set To Headline UFC Mexico City

Spread the word!













A featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens is reportedly set to headline the UFC’s return to Mexico City.

That’s according to sources close to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who notes that this will be Rodriguez’s first fight in Mexico since 2015. The fight is not official yet, but one can imagine an announcement will be imminent.

Rodriguez is coming off a spectacular last-second knockout win over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver back in November. He was expected to face Zabit Magomedsharipov next, but it seems the UFC had other plans.

As for Stephens, his last outing was a unanimous decision loss to Magomedsharipov at UFC 235 earlier this year. That setback made it two losses in a row as the 33-year-old will now look to end his recent losing skid in what promises to be an entertaining striking affair.

UFC Mexico City takes place at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on September 21. Here is how the card is shaping up as of now:

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso

Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov

Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia

Angela Hill vs. Istela Nunes

