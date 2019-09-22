Yair Rodriguez Snaps At Michael Bisping Before Post-Fight Interview (Video)

Spread the word!













Things did not end well for either Yair Rodriguez or Jeremy Stephens in last night’s (Sat. September 21, 2019) UFC Mexico City headliner.

Rodriguez hit Stephens with an eye poke that immediately stopped the action. Stephens was unable to re-open his eye the rest of the way through. As a result, the action was stopped, and the fight was declared a No Contest. Rodriguez was extremely upset by the development, as he was making his long-awaited return in front of his native Mexican crowd, which only lasted 15 seconds.

UFC Hall Of Famer and commentator Michael Bisping tried to console Rodriguez inside the Octagon, but, without realizing who it was who was grabbing his arm, Rodriguez briefly snapped at Bisping. Check it out here:

Prior to speaking with Bisping for his post-fight interview, Rodriguez apologized to the Hall Of Famer and all was well. Now, it appears Rodriguez believes Stephens might have been milking the eye injury, sparking a heated reaction from “Lil Heathen.” Now, it will be interesting to see if the UFC decides to run things back between Rodriguez and Stephens at an upcoming card.

What do you think about Rodriguez snaping at Bisping after how things unfolded last night?