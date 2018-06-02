Yair Rodriguez Releases Statement On UFC Return

Last month, surprising news broke indicating that highly touted featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez had been released from the UFC after supposedly turning down multiple fights.

Rodriguez then went on to explain his side of the story, which differed a bit from what the UFC had said, and it appeared as if he was closing in on a new contract with a new promotion.

Yesterday (June 1, 2018), however, the story once again took a turn, as it was reported that Rodriguez and the UFC had not only fixed the issues but that “El Pantera” was expected to take on Zabit Magomedsharipov at this September.

Earlier today (June 2, 2018), the rising Mexican star took to Twitter to comment on the situation, while confirming the news in the process:

The 25-year-old Rodriguez hasn’t competed since suffering a one-sided defeat to Frankie Edgar at UFC 211 last May in Dallas, Texas. Prior to that, however, he had won eight-straight bouts including six-straight in the UFC.

Magomedsharipov, on the other hand, holds a 15-1 professional record and has won 11-straight fights including three in the UFC.