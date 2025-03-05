WWE should lean into intercontinental title ladder match at WrestleMania 41

WWE has a pleasant problem on their hands for Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 – there are just so many people that he could defend the belt against.

As we know, Bron Breakker is one of the biggest rising stars in all of professional wrestling. He is an absolute machine in the ring and as we look ahead to the future, it feels like he’s only going to get better and better. With that being said, there have been some question marks over the state of his character – when in reality, it feels like WWE is booking him perfectly.

He’s the perfect tweener character, in the sense that he isn’t a full-on babyface, and he isn’t a full-on heel. He has the potential to work both styles really, really effectively, and he’s been showcasing that for quite some time now.

So, it begs the question: what should WWE do with Bron Breakker and the intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 41?

WWE should go big at WrestleMania 41

That’s right, folks – we want to see a multi-man ladder match for the intercontinental championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Oh, and we think that’s actually what they’re trying to set up, too.

In our mind, there are six clear and obvious names that should be in the mix: Bron Breakker (as the champion), Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, Penta, Chad Gable, Finn Balor. The first five names have been intertwined in one way or another for months now, and when it comes to Balor, this past week seemed to indicate that this is the direction WWE is heading in on the road to Las Vegas.

It gets a lot of people on the show, it makes for a fun match, and it gives these midcard guys a chance to have an incredible WrestleMania moment. Some would call it lazy, but we’d call it pretty smart.