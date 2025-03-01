WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Predictions

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 takes place tonight, and there’s a pretty stacked card on the horizon.

As we gear up for the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 41, there’s a lot of business to resolve. Ahead of the action getting underway, we’re going to take a look at the matches that lie ahead.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match – winner faces Cody Rhodes for WWE championship

There are so many different directions they could go in for this one. A WWE championship opportunity awaits and, for the winner, a likely siding with The Rock. It’s really tough to pinpoint what they’ll go for but in our view, the most likely outcome is CM Punk booking his ticket to Las Vegas.

Women’s Elimination Chamber match – winner faces Rhea Ripley for WWE women’s world championship

In what is perhaps an even more unpredictable match than the men’s Chamber, these six women are set to go out there and put on a real show. While Bianca Belair may be seen as the favorite for some, we’re going for an ‘outside the box’ choice, and we’re shooting for Alexa Bliss to come out on top.

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

There’s always a chance that Charlotte Flair interferes here to cost Stratton and Stratus the match. However, the champ and the legend need this one more, which is why we’re backing ‘Tiffy and Trishy‘ to secure the win.

Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens – unsanctioned match

Chaos. That’s what we can expect from this match, and boy oh boy is it going to be fun to watch unfold. It’ll be tight and it’ll be tense but when push comes to shove, we think one man will decide this match: Randy Orton. He’ll return, punt Owens in the head, and Sami Zayn will secure the victory.

Cody Rhodes responds to The Rock’s offer

It may not be an actual match, but it’s arguably the most interesting thing on the entire card. We expect to see a really entertaining segment here with Cody Rhodes turning down The Rock’s offer, giving The Final Boss an excuse to look elsewhere for his corporate champion.