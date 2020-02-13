WWE Champion Upset By Jon Jones’ Recent Comments

Spread the word!













WWE’s Becky Lynch did not take too kindly to the recent comments of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones recently stated that working with the WWE was something he felt would be ‘inevitable’ in the future. He added that he had the athleticism and the following to make the transition from combat sports to sports entertainment.

However, it’s not that easy according to RAW women’s champion Lynch. First of all, there’s the much more rigorous schedule. “The Man” also believes one needs to love and be obsessed with pro wrestling if they are to make the jump.

In the end, if Jones is looking for an easy payday, Lynch feels going to the WWE isn’t the way to do it.

“Inevitable? That is a pretty big word,” Lynch told ESPN (via 411Mania). “Look, I think that people think this is a cakewalk. There’s nothing like what we do. It’s not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself. And you have to be obsessed with this. You have to love this. This isn’t a thing where you have one fight every six months.

“This is a thing where you are fighting three, four, sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. And for people to sometimes think it’s an easy thing they can just stroll into, it kind of irks me. It irks me; it does. Because I love this business. I love it more than anything. If he loves it like I do, well, then come along. I’ll show you the ropes. But if he doesn’t, if he just wants to make some easy money, this ain’t the way to do it.”

