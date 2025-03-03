Buvaisar Saitiev, a three-time Russian Olympic freestyle wrestling champion, was reportedly found dead after falling from a window. He was 49.

According to a report from Newsweek, a janitor found Saitiev on Sunday in critical condition lying near a residential building on Minskaya Street in Moscow. The janitor is said to have placed Saitiev on wooden boards before alerting the concierge to call an ambulance. He later died at the hospital.

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s security services, said Saitiev “may have fallen out of a window.”

“Notably, Saitiev had no visible injuries or signs of bleeding, initially making the circumstances of his condition unclear,” Baza said.

Saitiev’s brother suggested that he may have accidentally fallen from the window of his third-floor apartment while doing housework. The exact cause of death remains unclear, but Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov claimed on his Telegram channel that Saitiev had heart problems and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Russian capital.

A six-time world and European champion, Saitava won gold medals at the 1996, 2004, and 2008 Olympic games before retiring from the sport in 2009.

In 2016, he was elected as a deputy of the State Duma of the 7th convocation from United Russia, Putin’s ruling party, representing the Republic of Dagestan.

Ramzan Kadyrov pays tribute to Buvaisar Saitiev on his Telegram channel

“This is an irreparable loss for the entire country, for the world of sports, for everyone who knew this outstanding person,” Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel. “Buvaisar Saitiev was not just a champion, he was a symbol of courage, nobility and the true Caucasian spirit. His name is forever inscribed in the history of world wrestling in golden letters. He repeatedly raised the Russian flag at the largest international arenas, defending the honor of our people and state. “After completing his sports career, Buvaisar Khamidovich devoted himself to serving the Motherland, was involved in educating young people, was a deputy of the State Duma, and president of the Wrestling Federation of the Chechen Republic. He always remained true to his principles, was a man of his word and deed. “Recently, Buvaisar Khamidovich was undergoing treatment in a Moscow hospital, he had heart problems. Despite all the efforts of doctors, he is gone. But he will remain in our hearts as a man who dedicated his life to sports, raising the younger generation, serving his people. I express my deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and everyone who knew and respected Buvaisar Khamidovich. May the Almighty grant him the gardens of paradise, and his family – patience and strength to survive this heavy loss!”

The head of the Republic of Dagestan’s Novolaksky district, Mammati Gamzatov, told state-run news agency Tass that Saitiev’s funeral will take place in the village of Novokuli.