Ahead of this weekend’s mouth-watering heated headliner between former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington, and one-time undisputed kingpin, Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley – the latter remained firm that he’s still the greatest 170-pound fighter on the planet.

Woodley, who dropped the welterweight crown to current titleholder, Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman at UFC 235 in March of last year, dropped a second consecutive defeat for the first time in his twenty-five fight career, when he lost via unanimous decision to incoming title challenger, Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns in May.

Taking on arch-rival and former American Top Team stablemate, Covington in a relatively high-stakes main event pairing on Saturday at UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 – Woodley has explained how he still believes he’s the best welterweight in the world right now.

I just want to beat him (Colby Covington) because he’s my next opponent, and because I should,” Woodley said during an interview with UFC.com. “I’m the best welterweight in the world. It’s time for me – for myself, to start proving that and going out there and fighting free. Should I really be out here competing if my only motivation – had he not pissed you off, had he not been saying politically crazy stuff, had he not done these things – then I wouldn’t have wanted to beat him? No. I’m the best welterweight and I’ve got to go out there and show that.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Woodley, who currently sits at #5 in the official welterweight pile won the undisputed championship back in July of 2016 at UFC 201 – scoring a massive first-frame knockout over then unstoppable force, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler. In four successful defences of his throne, the St. Louis wrestling and knockout threat scored a majority draw against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in the co-main event of UFC 205 – before taking a split decision rematch against the Simponsonville native.

In another criticised performance, Woodley eeked out a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia in a largely uneventful matchup, before submitting Darren Till with a D’Arce at UFC 228 in September of 2018.

The 38-year-old announced plans for a quite devastating knockout of Covington ahead of this weekend’s clash, in what would come as his first finish via strikes since his crowning moment opposite the previously mentioned, Lawler.