Wladimir Klitschko Fires Back at Joe Rogan for ‘Repeating Russian Propaganda’

Legendary pugilist Wladimir Klitschko accused Joe Rogan of “repeating Russian propaganda” while commenting on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The longtime UFC color commentary recently accused U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky of trying to “start World War III.” Rogan’s comments came not long after the White House agreed to let Ukraine use US-made missiles against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

“Zelensky says Putin is terrified. F*ck you, man… f*ck you, people. You people are about to start World War III,’ Rogan said before turning on the 82-year-old Biden. “Maybe that would be a good thing we would like to avoid from a dying former president.” “How are you allowed to do that when you’re on your way out? There should be some sort of pause for significant actions that could potentially start World War III.”

Wladimir Klitschko Snaps back at Joe Rogan

Klitschko targeted the popular podcaster, saying he “listened” to his latest episode and decided to post a video letting Rogan know that he “disagrees” with his comments.

“Joe Rogan, I listened to your latest podcast. I am sending you this video to let you know that I disagree,” Klitschko began in a video on X. You talk about these American weapons being sent to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to the third World War. So, let me tell you that you’re repeating Russian propaganda — Putin’s Russia is in trouble. So they want to scare you and people like you. ‘His war was supposed to last three days, it has lasted three years thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of us Ukrainians. So you’re using the only weapon that Putin really intends to use: propaganda and this weapon really weakens our democracies. Putin’s Russia wants to destroy Ukraine quietly, they want America to stay quiet — not great. A great America is not an America that abandons countries that defend freedom with their lives” (h/t DailyMail).

Klitschko also offered to be a guest on Rogan’s JRE podcast so that they could “discuss (these points) like free men.”

After winning an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta, Klitschko went on to become one of boxing’s most accomplished heavyweights, competing for more than 20 years and holding the unified heavyweight world championship between 2008 and 2015.

He retired from the sport in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. He retired with a record of 64-5 with 53 of his wins coming way way of knockout.