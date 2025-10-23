Will Fleury to Defend Heavyweight Title Against Martin Buday at OKTAGON 81

Will Fleury is set to defend his heavyweight title against Martin Buday at OKTAGON 81, scheduled for December 28, 2025, at the O2 Arena in Prague. This bout represents Fleury’s first title defense and carries significant weight as it pits two champions with contrasting recent experiences against each other in front of an expected crowd of 20,000 fans.

OKTAGON 81 Set for Heavyweight Championship Clash: Will Fleury vs. Martin Buday in Prague

Fleury, an Irish fighter competing out of SBG Ireland, has surged to prominence in OKTAGON MMA over the past two years. After debuting in the promotion in April 2024, Fleury quickly secured the light heavyweight championship by defeating seasoned veteran Karlos Vémola in December 2024.

He did not stop there, capturing the vacant heavyweight title in March 2025 via a unanimous decision win over Lazar Todev. With an overall professional record of 15 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no contest, Fleury has demonstrated versatility and skill with victories coming through submissions, knockouts, and decisions.

His climb in OKTAGON includes wins over Daniel Škvor and Pavol Langer earlier in 2024, showing his ability to finish fights convincingly across weight classes. Defending his heavyweight belt at OKTAGON 81 will be a crucial milestone in solidifying his standing at the elite level of global MMA competition.

His challenger, Buday, a Slovakian heavyweight, was a former OKTAGON heavyweight champion before moving to the UFC, where he compiled a notable 7-1 record. His UFC victories include wins over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.

Despite this success, Buday’s contract was not renewed by UFC in mid-2025, a decision confirmed by the fighter himself. Buday re-signed with OKTAGON shortly thereafter, setting the stage for a return to the organization where he first gained prominence. His current contract with OKTAGON includes this bout against Fleury, offering Buday an immediate opportunity to reclaim the title he never lost in the cage and reassert his status as one of the top heavyweights in the sport.

​OKTAGON 81 is anticipated to be a landmark event for the promotion. Alongside the heavyweight title fight, the card already features a flyweight title clash between Zhalgas Zhumagulov and David Dvořák, a grudge match involving Patrik Kincl and Robert Pukač, and a welterweight bout between Kaik Brito and Amiran Gogoladze. The event’s location, Prague’s O2 Arena, is known for hosting large-scale MMA events, capable of holding a sellout crowd that will contribute to a charged atmosphere for the fighters and fans alike. The promotion is expected to announce further fights on the card as the event approaches, aiming to deliver one of the strongest year-end fight nights in its history.

​The matchup presents a stylistic contrast: Fleury’s combination of wrestling base and striking against Buday’s heavyweight experience from competing at the highest levels, including top-tier UFC opponents. Fleury’s camp emphasizes his adaptability and recent dominance in both light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, while Buday’s team highlights his record and recent win streak prior to his UFC release. The contest is positioned as a pivotal moment for both fighters — Fleury aiming to cement a legacy with his first defense, and Buday seeking redemption and reaffirmation of his place among the elite.​