Who is Seren Cabuk? The Record Setting Power Lifter

If you’re in European strength sports circles, you might have come across the name Seren Çabuk. She’s hard to miss, with a bench press that’s turned heads at major competitions and a backstory that starts in Karabük, Turkey, where she was born in 2002, and later moved to the Netherlands.

Who is Seren Cabuk?

Seren didn’t always have her sights on powerlifting, she started out in acro gymnastics. Way back in 2018, she teamed up with a few others and picked up a bronze medal at a placement event in North Brabant. That was at the Acro Academy facility, and, yes, that’s where her competitive streak started showing up long before barbell lifts entered the picture.

These days, Seren’s core sport is powerlifting, and the bench press is her main event. After moving to Groningen in the Netherlands, she began representing the Dutch national squad. Her federation registration with the KNKF (the Dutch powerlifting authority) makes her a regular in international lineups. If you follow the federation’s calendars or the GOODLIFT database, you’ll see Seren’s name attached to some serious results, including her standout 122.5 kg bench press at the 2025 European Championships in Malta. For the under-76 kg weight class, that’s a big lift and it’s officially logged in both European and Dutch records.

She’s more than just competing, she’s setting records too. In 2025, Seren put up 113.5 kg to claim the Dutch junior national record for her division, and the powerlifting world in the Netherlands gave her plenty of credit for it on socials and the federation’s own channels. She’s been at World Championships level, lifting with Dutch teammates at an event in Norway, once again proving her ability to step onto international platforms with confidence.

You can catch Seren sharing her training, everything from lifting videos to competition recaps—on Instagram (@serencxbxk). She’s been open about her progress, the strength it takes, and her best gym lifts. Don’t be surprised by her leg press numbers, either: she’s posted a personal best of 1,018 lbs, or 462 kg, showing she’s got serious lower-body training behind those bench results.

Look at her results and you’ll see her career is well documented. She’s logged lifts, medals, records, and team spots across federations, databases, and social platforms. Her journey shows up in every official announcement and event sheet, with transparent recordkeeping backing up each claim. Whether you’re scouring social media, checking federation websites, or browsing athlete databases, Seren Çabuk’s name signals someone who’s made a mark and keeps pushing forward in European powerlifting.​