Who Is Xinia? The Real Story Behind Brenna Gorman’s Fitness Rise

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok or Instagram’s fitness space lately, you’ve probably seen Brenna Gorman, who goes by Xinia online. She’s become one of Canada’s top fitness influencers with a massive combined following across platforms. But here’s the thing about Xinia, she didn’t get there by pretending everything was always perfect or pushing some generic fitness narrative. Her whole approach is refreshingly honest, even when it means admitting she didn’t set foot in a gym for months straight.

Who Is Xinia? Brenna Gorman, The Fitness Model

Gorman grew up in Ottawa, Canada, and her fitness journey really took off around 2020 with a straightforward goal: lose weight and build muscle. From there, she zeroed in on developing her upper body, shoulders, arms, back, which became the signature look she’s known for today. You can see this progression clearly across her social media, where she’s been documenting her physique development over the years.

The numbers speak to her reach. She’s sitting at over one million followers on Instagram @xinia_official, one million on TikTok with 28 million likes, and runs a YouTube channel with over 10,000 subscribers. But honestly, what makes her stand out isn’t just the follower count. It’s that she actually talks about the struggle part of fitness, not just the polished highlight reel.​

Take her recent home gym project. She was straightforward about why she did it: she’d lost motivation to go to the gym and wasn’t training for four months. Rather than just push through, she decided to bring the gym to her. In her own words from the video: “I lost literally all my motivation to go to the gym do I want to go to the gym no… I just don’t I don’t want to go. I didn’t go to the gym for 4 months this year so I brought the gym here to my unfinished basement.” That kind of honesty is rare in fitness content. Most creators would’ve just disappeared for four months and come back like nothing happened.

What followed was an entire project she documented for her audience. She rented a van from Home Depot, grabbed plywood and paint, and basically built her gym from scratch in her basement. There were genuine moments of frustration throughout, dealing with wallpaper, trying to figure out equipment placement, realizing she couldn’t fit a certain piece because of ceiling height. She covered all of it. When talking about the scope of what she was building, she said she was “extremely excited to be able to give you guys like instructional educational gym content” and that she’d be “filming and putting together a workout program which will be released very soon.”

The gym itself is pretty solid for a home setup. She went all-in with a cable machine that has attachments everywhere, dumbbells, a squat rack, pull-up bar, spin bike, and a treadmill. She even added a second one just for aesthetics, though she admitted the lights were so bright they “sear the image into your retinas forever.” It shows she’s willing to invest in her content and her training, not just talk about it.

Her engagement strategy extends beyond just posting workouts. She’s run fitness programs and challenges, including participation in viral fitness trends like the 75 Hard challenge, which she documented alongside everything else. She frames these experiences as journeys she’s taking with her followers.

Gorman ranks as the 10th top fitness influencer in Canada with a Favikon Authority Score of 9,095 points, a metric that measures engagement and growth rather than just follower count. She’s mentioned alongside established creators like Jeremy Ethier and Jeff Nippard, though she’s still earlier in her career trajectory. Her combined following across all platforms sits over 4.1 million people.