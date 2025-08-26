Who Has The Greatest Double Leg Takedown in MMA History? UFC Veteran Names The Fighter and It’s Not Even Close

Who has the greatest double leg takedown in MMA history? UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has never been one to mince words, but his latest assessment might surprise anyone familiar with wrestling pedigree. The former All-American wrestler and Greco-Roman silver medalist recently declared that Georges St-Pierre possesses the greatest double leg takedown in MMA history – despite the Canadian never owning a wrestling singlet or competing in a single wrestling match.

The greatest double leg takedown in MMA history

“The greatest double leg in the history of the sport of MMA was done by George St. Pierre, who doesn’t even own a singlet and never had a wrestling match,” Sonnen explained. “But he was able to identify of all the years and sacrifice that you would have in wrestling – as soon as I put you in a prone posture, most of those are gone. And the quite definition of wrestling is to grab somebody.”

Georges St-Pierre

The statement reveals the heart of Sonnen’s argument about what makes MMA wrestling different from traditional wrestling. While the UFC double champ St-Pierre lacks conventional wrestling credentials, his approach to takedowns was perfection.

Image via: Getty

St-Pierre’s background tells a different story than most MMA wrestlers. He started with Kyokushin karate as a youth under instructor Jean Couture, later adding Brazilian jiu-jitsu and eventually wrestling when he began training for MMA. His karate foundation became the secret weapon that made his wrestling so effective.

That’s what I use for my takedown, the shoot, that people see, it’s zero wrestling,” St-Pierre told Joe Rogan on his UFC career. “It has nothing to do with my wrestling. My wrestling is once I get that leg, I’ll finish the takedown. But how I get in and out is because of karate.”

The Canadian’s method differed from traditional wrestling approaches. Instead of relying on underhooks and tie-ups, he used his karate-based distance management and timing to penetrate an opponent’s defense. His jab-to-double-leg combination became legendary.

UFC veteran Sonnen, who has faced legends including Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko, places St-Pierre above them all based on direct experience. In 2014, the two engaged in a private training session that left Sonnen impressed. “That was the best fighter I’ve ever taken on,” he recalled. “He had that strength, like that remarkable strength.”

St-Pierre began wrestling training at age 19 at Montreal Wrestling Club under Victor Zilberman and Guivi Sissaouri. Yet despite this late start, he consistently outwrestled fighters with superior wrestling backgrounds, including NCAA All-American Josh Koscheck, whom he dominated twice. Plus, notable wrestlers such as Matt Hughes, Frank Trigg, Jon Fitch, Sean Sherk, and several others.

St-Pierre’s double leg success came from technique refinement rather than wrestling pedigree. According to Sonnen’s analysis, the Canadian mastered “about three different setups” and “six different finishes” for his signature takedown. This focused approach contradicted traditional wrestling philosophy but proved devastatingly effective in MMA.

The technique’s effectiveness showed in St-Pierre’s statistics. He compiled 84 takedowns with a 75% success rate throughout his UFC career, compared to Sonnen’s 44 takedowns at 59% accuracy. More importantly, St-Pierre used his double leg to control fights against elite competition across multiple weight classes.

What makes Sonnen’s endorsement particularly striking is his own wrestling accomplishments. As a Division I All-American and two-time University National Champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, plus United States Olympic Team alternate, Sonnen understands wrestling at the highest levels. His recognition of St-Pierre’s superiority carries weight precisely because of these credentials.

The assessment also highlights MMA’s evolution. Traditional wrestling techniques often require adaptation for cage fighting, where strikes change positioning and tactics. St-Pierre’s karate-based approach eliminated this translation problem by designing takedowns specifically for mixed martial arts contexts.

Even in retirement, St-Pierre continues learning. Recently, he asked Sonnen for help with par terre wrestling defense on Instagram, demonstrating the humility that Joe Rogan identified as making him “a real martial artist”. This willingness to evolve, even as an accomplished champion, reinforces why Sonnen considers him exceptional.

St-Pierre’s double leg legacy extends beyond individual success. His jab-to-takedown combination influenced an entire generation of fighters and changed how MMA athletes approach the striking-to-grappling transition. The technique proved that effective MMA wrestling could emerge from unconventional backgrounds. Today, Georges St-Pierre is widely considered the greatest MMA fighter in history.

Records Held By UFC Great Georges St-Pierre

Over the course of his career, he landed 90 takedowns – the second-most in UFC history – while maintaining a remarkable accuracy rate between 73.7% and 75.0%. This level of precision and volume translated to an average of 4.16 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Beyond sheer takedown numbers, St-Pierre excelled at controlling opponents on the mat. He holds the record for the most total control time in UFC history with 2 hours, 42 minutes, and 4 seconds spent dictating pace and position. Of that time, 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 5 seconds were spent in the dominant top position, also the highest mark recorded, underscoring his ability not only to bring foes to the canvas but to keep them there.