When Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit turned in title barnburner: ‘Epic fight between two warriors’

On this day nine years ago, decorated welterweight veterans, Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit beat each other to a bloody and bruised pulp over the course of five gruelling rounds — in a championship setting which is still the cause of much debate and discourse to this very day.

Headlining the promotion’s UFC 195 in a ‘golden era’ for the organization, veteran welterweight brawler, Lawler met with former interim champion, Condit in pursuit of the sophomore defense of his throne, having just turned in a Fight of the Decade contender against Rory MacDonald the summer prior — forcing an eventual stoppage.

And pitted with Albuquerque marksman, Condit — Lawler was tasked with kicking off 2016 for the promotion with a proverbial bang against one of the most studied and wiliest players at 170lbs in recent times, fresh from a litany of wins over the who’s who at welterweight including Nick Diaz, Thiago Alves, Dan Hardy, and the above-mentioned, MacDonald.

Robbie Lawler narrowly defends his title against Carlos Condit 9 years ago today

Struggling from the early round onset with Muay Thai executioner, Condit — who whaled away with leg kick and body strikes — before landing a sizeable knockdown, Robbie Lawler’s fifth and final round onslaught against the New Mexican has been remembered in years gone by, with the incumbent doing just enough to retain his welterweight crown come the final buzzer.

Edging out his rival in a narrow split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) victory after a blood-and-guts war, initial memories of the pairing between Lawler and Condit immediately reflect to both combatants with arms and uppers hung over the Octagon fence in exhaustion after another Fight of the Year effort by the two.

Encapsulating their back-and-forth battle in the Octagon after he was strapped with his now-defended title, Lawler describing himself and opponent, Condit as two of the sport’s biggest and best warriors.

Carlos (Condit) is a hell of a fighter — comes from one of the best camps in the world he had a great game plan,” Robbie Lawler told. “We battled it out — there were two winners tonight and still, but let’s do it again.”