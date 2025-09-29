What did Dana White tell Barack Obama at the Trump Inauguration? UFC Head Reveals All

UFC President Dana White has revealed for the first time the brief conversation he shared with former President Barack Obama at President Donald Trump’s January inauguration. White disclosed the details during his recent appearance on CBS’s 60 Minutes, addressing speculation about his political affiliations and interactions with Obama.

What Dana White Told Barack Obama at President Trump’s Inauguration

White explained that he was seated behind all former presidents in the Capitol Rotunda when Obama turned around and initiated a handshake. “President Obama turned around, the only president that did, and shook my hand and said, ‘Congratulations on all your success,'” White recounted. He responded simply, “Thank you very much, Mr. President.” White emphasized that he had never publicly mentioned the exchange until the televised interview.

The UFC head used the anecdote to illustrate his stance on respecting officeholders, regardless of party lines. He clarified his view on citizenship and presidential legitimacy: “I am an American citizen. Biden was my president. Trump is my president,” White said. He noted that any current or former president who expressed interest in attending a UFC event would be treated with deference. “If President Obama called and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to come see a fight,’ we’d say, ‘Yeah, buy some tickets and good luck to you,'” White joked, before stressing the sincerity of his point that “you treat them with respect.”

Dana White on what he said to Obama at Trump's Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/OL5huslTT2 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 29, 2025

Observers had speculated that White’s interaction with Obama might carry political undertones. A social media post claimed that White was “mad-dogging” Obama during the ceremony, suggesting the UFC leader’s loyalty to Trump might prompt a snub. White’s account dispelled those rumors, stressing that the former president’s gesture was friendly and that White’s response was cordial.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 06: CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White speaks during an election night event for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Dana White has been a visible supporter of Trump since 2016, appearing at campaign events and Republican conventions. His friendship with Trump dates back to the early 2000s, when Trump hosted UFC events at his Atlantic City casino. Yet White maintains that his political expressions are personal, not corporate directives for the UFC brand.

The 60 Minutes segment also touched on other topics, including fighter pay and the league’s upcoming broadcast deal. White indicated that compensation would reflect the UFC’s growth, though he declined to specify figures. He also confirmed plans for a July 4, 2026 fight on the White House South Lawn, a spectacle he described as “the biggest fight we’ve ever done.”

By sharing the details of his handshake with Obama, White sought to demonstrate that respect for the presidency transcends partisan divisions.