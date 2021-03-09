Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas is official.

A fight between the pair has been in the works for nearly a year after Namajunas returned to the win column at UFC 251 in July last year.

It was reported late last month that it was finally in the works for the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view event taking place April 24. And on Monday evening, it was confirmed by the promotion.

No location has been confirmed for the event as of yet. There were plans to have it take place in Singapore but that looks to be off as it is now more likely to take place in Las Vegas.

Zhang will be looking for her second title defense following her war with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in March last year that saw her come out on top via split decision.

Namajunas, meanwhile, will be looking to regain the strawweight title and become a two-time champion after losing her strap to Andrade in 2019.

Zhang vs. Namajunas is expected to the headline the event with another women’s title fight also taking place on the card as Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight title against Andrade.

Who do you have winning this fight?