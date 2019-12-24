Weili Zhang Ready To Fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘In Joanna’s Way’

Spread the word!













UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang has been preparing to face Joanna Jedrzejczyk for a very long time.

Zhang became the new champion following an impressive first-round TKO victory over Jessica Andrade at UFC Shenzhen back in August. Her first title defense will now come against the former strawweight queen at UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas.

And the Chinese star is very ready for what is arguably her biggest task yet.

“I have known about Joanna for a very long time, even before I was in the UFC,” Zhang told SCMP. “I have been preparing for her, and for this fight, for a long time. I know how she moves and how she fights. I always knew that one day we would meet inside the Octagon. I am preparing everything. I am ready.”

Zhang is so prepared for Jedrzejczyk that she even claims she will be fighting in the Polish fighter’s own style.

“I have been training for speed and for power, working on my footwork,” Zhang added. “I am going to fight Joanna in Joanna’s way. No matter if it is wrestling or striking I am ready. Just like my fight in Shenzhen, I will be ready for different situations.”

There is no word as of yet whether the fight will headline UFC 248. However, it’s the only title fight on the card as of now.

Who do you think wins at UFC 248?