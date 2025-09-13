“We see [Terence Crawford] beat Canelo”, per mutual opponent

Canelo Alvarez will take on Terence Crawford this weekend in a fight that is captivating the attention of many in the combat sports world, and a mutual opponent of theirs has weighed in on the matchup. That combatant in question is Amir Khan, who recently spoke about this Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez Netflix broadcasted mega fight in an exclusive interview with Covers.

Speaking to Callum Wilson, the former WBA champion first reflected on his fight with Canelo as Khan said,

“Canelo was razor sharp, punch perfect, and I was even up on the cards before he caught me with that one big shot. His timing, his power — you can’t fault him.”

Looking back to 2019 and his contest against Terence Crawford, there was a spotlighting of the skillset as well as the at times under-recognized strength of ‘Bud’ as Khan stated,

“Crawford was making me fall short all night. He was comfortable, strong, and so precise. People don’t give him enough credit, but just look at how he dismantled Errol Spence — he made it look easy.” “I’ve been in the ring with both guys, and Crawford is just a different animal. He’s sharper, stronger, and his shots hurt more. I think it goes the distance, but Crawford will steal the points every round. When he beats Canelo, people will realize he’s the real deal.”

Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez analysis, per Amir Khan

In terms of looking at the machinations of the matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford and how he sees Saturday’s cross divisional super fight playing out, Khan quipped,

“You know what a lot of people have asked me this question, because I fought both guys. I fought Canelo at his peak when he was razor sharp and he was knocking everyone out. He was punch perfect when he fought against me. My boxing skills were getting me through the fight; I was 3-1 up on the scorecards. Boxing and moving, hit move, hit move. But his power, that he had, the timing and the skill, the way he finished the body and then went to the head.” “I mean, you can’t fault him. What a great shot it was he caught me with and put me away. I’m glad it was just that one shot that put me away, because I was taking a serious amount of punishment in that fight. Crawford, when I fought him, I was a little bit past my best. Still, he was so punch perfect in that fight where he was making me fall short, he was comfortable in there, and he was so big.” “I didn’t think he was that big as a fighter at the weigh-in, but when I saw him, when I stepped in the ring with him, he was so big, heavy and strong as well. A lot of people don’t give him the credit for it. Look at the way he took apart Errol Spence, he made that look easy work, and no one ever expected that the way he took him apart so easily. And then I think with Canelo, it’s not going to be that easy to put him away or push him around.” “I think they both have the same kind of strength where he can handle him well. Even though we know Canelo has gone up weight and fought guys like Bivol and he’s handled them. With Crawford his punches are so precise, he has good footwork, he moves well. So, I think adding all that to it, and even having Canelo’s power, speed and experience, I’d still go for Crawford.” “I’ve been in the ring with both guys – I think Crawford, it’s just a different animal. Honestly, He’s a beast, I’ve been in the ring with both the guys. I think he’s much better, he’s stronger, he’s sharper, and he’s shots hurt more.”

In terms of offering up a prediction for how this one finishes on September 13th between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford across what is a massive weekend for aficianados of the sweet science, Amir Khan said,