Rhea Ripley vs. Nina Drama? WWE’s ‘Mami’ Teases Chaos as Nina Marie Daniele Steps Into the Ring

ByTimothy Wheaton
Nina-Marie Daniele has teased an upcoming feature with WWE superstar Rhea Ripley, generating buzz among wrestling and MMA fans ahead of WrestleMania weekend. The collaboration, set to debut as a vlog on Nina Drama’s YouTube channel, promises a blend of entertainment, behind-the-scenes access, and a crossover between two of combat sports’ personalities.

Daniele built anticipation for the collaboration, joking about signing up for “the wrong yoga class” and asking fans, “Who you got: Rhea Ripley or Nina Drama?” She hinted at being on the receiving end of Ripley’s signature wrestling moves, specifically the Riptide, and encouraged fans to subscribe to her channel. “Rhea Ripley is about to do the Riptide on me. Wish me luck LOL… Rhea Ripley x Nina Drama wrestling vlog is out Friday on my YT/NinaDrama at 10am PST.”

The posts suggest that the vlog will feature Ripley demonstrating wrestling moves to Daniele, along with an interview segment. The tone is lighthearted, with Daniele expressing admiration for Ripley’s strength and energy. The crossover is significant as it brings together two influential women from different corners of combat sports, Ripley from the world of professional wrestling and Daniele from MMA media. It is likely to feature Rhea showing Nina Drama wrestling moves and will have an interview attached as well.

Rhea Ripley is an Australian professional wrestler and one of WWE’s most prominent figures. Known for her gothic persona and physical dominance, Ripley has held multiple championships, including the WWE Women’s World Championship, and is recognized for her rise and unique style within the sport.

Nina-Marie Daniele is a media personality and content creator who rose to prominence in the MMA world through her comedic interviews and distinctive approach to fighter coverage. A former model and Playboy Playmate of the Year, Daniele has successfully transitioned into sports media, amassing a significant following on social media for her entertaining and unconventional style.

The Rhea Ripley x Nina Drama vlog is scheduled to go live Friday at 10am PST on Nina Drama’s YouTube channel, promising fans a unique glimpse into the worlds of WWE and MMA media.

