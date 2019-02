After years of speculation, British MMA stars Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Paul Daley will finally meet in the main event of this weekend’s (Feb. 16, 2019) Bellator 216 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Not surprisingly, MVP & Paul Daley’s final staredown was a good one.

The fighters stepped onto the scale to make things official at today’s Bellator 216 ceremonial weigh-ins. Needless to say, Page and Daley’s faceoff involved a decent amount of jawing.

Watch it here: