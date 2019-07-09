Watch: Dillon Danis Allegedly Involved In Bar Brawl

Spread the word!













Bellator star and Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis was allegedly involved in a bar brawl over the weekend.

The Daily Mail UK reports that “El Jeffe” was attacked in a New York City nightclub, and shared video from another man who was also in the club, and described the incident as “vicious.” The brawl allegedly occurred around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday at a club called “The Box.” The 25-year-old mixed martial arts (MMA) star can be seen standing near a table, when another man jumps over a group of individuals to punch Danis.

Danis then chases after him and a huge skirmish ensues. Check out the clip below:

The eyewitness spoke to Daily Mail and offered his recollection of the events. It seems like Danis was minding his own business before being attacked by the other man in the video:

“I was scared. It was vicious. Dillon was just sitting down relaxing and that shirtless guy with the yellow garland just attacked him. You’re not supposed to take any photos or videos at all in the Box, they throw you out immediately if they see you doing that.

“But I’m an UFC fan and I knew that was Dillon Danis, so when I saw things were starting to get aggressive I pulled out my phone real quick, then I ran right out of there. All the security rushed in and loads of people, including Dillon, ran outside with me.

“The fight happened right before the show was about to start, I missed the show because of it, I didn’t want to go back in there after that. I didn’t hang around to see if the cops got called, I wanted to get as far away from there as possible.”

Danis is 2-0 in his MMA career thus far. He comes off another first-round submission victory at Bellator 222 last month. It will be interesting to see if Danis faces any repercussions for his involvement in the brawl this past weekend.

What do you think about Danis’ involvement in the bar brawl?