Watch: Anderson Silva’s Son Makes Muay Thai Debut With TKO Win

The legacy of Anderson Silva continues to live on through his son, Gabriel.

Gabriel Silva made his professional Muay Thai debut this past weekend (Sat. June 15, 2019) in a light heavyweight bout at the WCK 35 event from California. Gabriel defeated Nick Navarro with a second-round TKO. “The Spider” posted a photo from the first round of the match-up on his Instagram, which shows his son knocking Navarro down twice:

“I’m very proud. I saw a lot of me in you today. I’m happy, and think that the certainty that I can really stop really is closer. Love you, my son. Bad Boys.”

Gabriel himself shared some highlights on his own Instagram page, writing the following:

“I will remember this night for the rest of my life. I’ve learned a lot from it, and I will continue to grow.”

It remains to be seen if Gabriel will venture into mixed martial arts (MMA) as his father did. Silva himself is currently on a two-fight losing streak inside the Octagon. He has lost six of his last eight fights since 2013. At 44-years-old, it remains to be seen how much longer Silva decides to fight. Regardless, he’ll go down as one of the greatest to ever do it.