Mixed martial arts legend Wanderlei Silva has officially confirmed he will plunge into the world of Brazilian politics.

The former Pride FC champion and veteran of the UFC and Bellator announced his goal to run for a seat in the Brazilian congress as a federal deputy via Instagram. The 50-fight vet is set to align himself with the Progressive Party, supporting Brazil’s current far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

Having fought for his native homeland inside the Octagon, Silva now looks to continue fighting for his country in a different role.

Wanderlei Silva Statement

“It’s now official: I’m a candidate for Federal Deputy!

I made this decision because a lot of people complain about our country, a lot of people say that here nothing goes right, that nothing works.

To change this scenario, I’m making myself available as a candidate for Federal Deputy for Paraná.

Our State has never had a good-name athlete representing us, and I want to be that person.

I want to come to Brasília and bring dignity to our sport, work to make it a strong instrument of social inclusion.

I am proof of what sport can do for the young, and I know we can change the life of many.

Besides sports, I will fight for strong, efficient public safety that values its professionals.

I count on you, always count on me,” Silva wrote on social media.

Silva ended his respectable MMA career holding an imposing (35-14-1) record. The 46-year-old hasn’t competed since 2018 after undergoing a stint in Bellator and losing both bouts against Chael Sonnen and Quinton Jackson.

With Wanderlei Silva leaving his fighting career behind him and transitioning into the world of politics, what do you think about the switch? Let us know in the comments!