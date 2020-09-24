An explosive affair between light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov will co-headline UFC Fight Island 6.
The news was announced by the promotion on Thursday for the event taking place October 17 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Oezdemir is coming off a devastating second-round knockout at the hands of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 251 back in July. It snapped a two-fight winning streak for the former title challenger.
“No Time” will look to return to the win column against Krylov who has alternated between wins and losses in his second UFC stint. However, his most recent outing was a unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker and he will be looking to go on a winning streak now.
UFC Fight Island 6 is set to be headlined by a highly-anticipated featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie. The full lineup of fights can be viewed below:
- Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung
- Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir
- Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane
- Poliana Botelho vs. Gillian Robertson
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Jimmy Crute
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Magomed Mustafaev
- Muslim Salikhov vs. Claudio Silva
- Jun Yong Park vs. John Phillips
- Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl
- Mounir Lazzez vs. David Zawada
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam
What do you make of the card?