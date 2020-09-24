An explosive affair between light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov will co-headline UFC Fight Island 6.

The news was announced by the promotion on Thursday for the event taking place October 17 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Oezdemir is coming off a devastating second-round knockout at the hands of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 251 back in July. It snapped a two-fight winning streak for the former title challenger.

“No Time” will look to return to the win column against Krylov who has alternated between wins and losses in his second UFC stint. However, his most recent outing was a unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker and he will be looking to go on a winning streak now.

UFC Fight Island 6 is set to be headlined by a highly-anticipated featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie. The full lineup of fights can be viewed below:

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

Poliana Botelho vs. Gillian Robertson

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Jimmy Crute

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Muslim Salikhov vs. Claudio Silva

Jun Yong Park vs. John Phillips

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl

Mounir Lazzez vs. David Zawada

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam

What do you make of the card?