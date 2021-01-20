Veteran flyweight fighter Roxanne ‘The Happy Warrior’ Modafferi looks for her second straight win when she squares off against Viviane ‘Vivi’ Araujo at UFC Fight Island 8.

Round 1: Brazilian finisher, Araujo with a fast start working her hands and keeping the veteran, Modafferi on the end of her punches. Araujo manages to score a knockdown on Modafferi who pops back, however, she’s having a difficult time with the Brazilian’s power on the feet. Modafferi clinches at the fence, however, gives up her back with Araujo working for a rear-naked choke. Modafferi grits through and sees the second-round via the buzzer.

Round 2: Araujo continues with her heavy-hand approach in the early goings of the second, scoring with the blistering jab on cue. Clinching at the fence again, Araujo made her way to the fence again, before Modafferi separated. In quite a worrying moment for Araujo, Modafferi landed a counter right-hand, momentarily wobbling the Brazilian. Solid takedown for Araujo sees her wind up in side-control.

Round 3: Keeping Modafferi on the end of her lengthy, stinging jab once again to open the third-round, Araujo began the third well. Landing the Brazilian on the canvas for a moment, Modafferi was ultimately swept by Araujo who assumed half-guard. Modafferi certainly had her moments midway through the third round, however, Araujo scored another takedown before the end of the round, claiming the third as well.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Viviane Araujo def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, and 30-26)