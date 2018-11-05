Video: Watch The Promo For Floyd Mayweather’s RIZIN Debut

The combat sports world was dealt a jaw-dropping surprise late last night when news broke that Floyd Mayweather’s RIZIN debut was coming this year.

Mayweather will take on undefeated 20-year-old kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa. The bout will go down at RIZIN’s traditional December 31 gala. Specific rules for the fight remain unknown. Mayweather has called the fight ‘special’ and says he can ‘do it all.’

Mayweather has teased a move to MMA for months. But this fight will almost assuredly not be under MMA rules. Nasukawa fought RIZIN MMA champion Kyoji Horiguchi in his last fight, but it was in kickboxing. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Mayweather competes in anything other than boxing.

Regardless, the fight world is buzzing about Mayweather’s RIZIN debut. Watch the promo video for the upcoming fight via Bruno Massami on Twitter here: