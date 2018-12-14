Video: Watch Kevin Lee & Al Iaquinta’s Intense UFC Milwaukee Staredown

Top-ranked lightweights Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta are set to throw down in the main event of tomorrow night’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The card will be the last aired on big FOX due to the UFC’s TV deal with the network expired. As for the main event fighters, Iaquinta outlasted Lee in “The Motown Phenom’s” debut in 2014. That dynamic has added some higher stakes to the rematch as a result.

Lee and Iaquinta just went face to face at today’s UFC on FOX 31 ceremonial weigh-ins, and the result was an intense faceoff. Watch it right here: