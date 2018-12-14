UFC on FOX 31 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The UFC’s last event on big FOX will go down with tomorrow night’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In the main event, top-ranked lightweight Kevin Lee will rematch Al Iaquinta. Edson Barboza will take on surging contender Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

A women’s flyweight bout between Andrea Lee and Jessica-Rose Clark was called off before today’s early weigh-ins. Other than that, the fighters made weight without issue. All that’s left is to make the bouts official with the ceremonial weigh-ins.

