Video: Kelvin Gastelum & Israel Adesanya’s Final UFC 236 Staredown

Tomorrow’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, is nearly here. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya have fans hyped for the card.

The fighters weighed in at this morning’s early weigh-ins before facing off at the ceremonial weigh-ins this afternoon.

The card presents a historic situation in that it will be the first UFC pay-per-view to feature two interim title fights on the docket. Featherweight champion Max Holloway takes on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship in the main event.

The second interim title fight of the card will take place at 185 pounds when Gastelum meets rising star Adesanya. The two top 185-pound talents met in their final staredown before tomorrow’s awaited event.

Watch it courtesy of the UFC right here: