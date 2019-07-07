Video: Watch Jorge Masvidal Practice Flying Knee 48 Hours Before Ben Askren Knockout

Spread the word!













If you thought Jorge Masvidal’s flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 on Saturday night was a fluke, think again.

Masvidal delivered arguably the greatest knockout of all time when he obliterated Askren in just five seconds for the quickest knockout in UFC history. “Gamebred” seemed like he had planned it all along and would later confirm that was the case.

His training partner at American Top Team in Dustin Poirier also happened to reveal that the flying knee was part of the plan all along. He also added that there was footage of him practicing it beforehand.

Mike brown and masvidal told me last night at dinner he was gonna Start this fight with a flying knee and showed me video on Mike's phone of him practicing — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 7, 2019

The video was finally released by Masvidal’s coach Mike Brown on Sunday, who claimed it was 48 hours before the event:

48 hours before #ufc239 @GamebredFighter drilling the famous Paulino Hernandez flying knee pic.twitter.com/azeciCRp98 — Mike Brown (@mikebrownmma) July 7, 2019

So for those who thought it was a lucky strike, there you have it.

What did you make of Masvidal’s epic knockout?