Video: Watch JDS & Ngannou’s Intense UFC Minneapolis Staredown

Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos had an intense final staredown that caught the attention of fans around the world.

This was a chance to see the fighters have their final staredown for fans as the event gets closer. The two UFC stars are set to throw down in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., June 29, 2019) UFC Minneapolis event.

UFC Minneapolis Staredown

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins and they had a great face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. You can see it here:

UFC Minneapolis Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos

Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga

Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Lightweight bout: Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Light heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight bout: Journey Newson vs. Ricardo Ramos

Light heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira

Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret

Light heavyweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Pannie Kianzad

Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Emily Whitmire

Heavyweight bout: Junior Albini vs. Maurice Greene