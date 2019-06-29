Video: Watch JDS & Ngannou’s Intense UFC Minneapolis Staredown

Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos had an intense final staredown that caught the attention of fans around the world.
This was a chance to see the fighters have their final staredown for fans as the event gets closer. The two UFC stars are set to throw down in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., June 29, 2019) UFC Minneapolis event.
UFC Minneapolis Staredown
The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins and they had a great face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. You can see it here:
UFC Minneapolis Card
MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)
Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos
Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga
Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
Lightweight bout: Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes
Light heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)
Bantamweight bout: Journey Newson vs. Ricardo Ramos
Light heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira
Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret
Light heavyweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Pannie Kianzad
Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Emily Whitmire
Heavyweight bout: Junior Albini vs. Maurice Greene