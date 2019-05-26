Video: Watch Donald Cerrone’s Devastating Combo On Rick Story Again

Spread the word!













UFC 238 is less than two weeks away, and while there are two title fights on the card, it’s fair to say fans are looking forward to Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone more than anything.

Fittingly dubbed as “The People’s Main Event,” Ferguson and Cerrone will collide at the United Center in Chicago on June 8. The winner of the bout will ideally challenge the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier’s lightweight title fight.

Ferguson, of course, is on an 11-fight winning streak with finishes in six of his last eight fights. As for Cerrone, he has won four of his last five fights, most recently dominating Al Iaquinta at UFC Ottawa earlier this month.

While “Cowboy” is a betting underdog against Ferguson, many feel he is still capable of finishing “El Cucuy” thanks to his striking prowess.

If you needed any more convincing, just watch his devastating combo on Rick Story that eventually led to a TKO win back in 2016. If you’ve already seen it, there’s no harm in watching it again either.

You can watch the whole fight courtesy of the UFC’s official channel while it’s up: