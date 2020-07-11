VIDEO | UFC Veteran Boston Salmon KO’d By Huge Illegal Knee

Spread the word!













Boston Salmon fought for the first time since being released by the UFC on Friday evening. Things didn’t go well for the UFC veteran who fought Shawn West in the first LFA card since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Contender Series veteran fell backward after a wild exchange of punches with his opponent. Salmon had his knee down and his hands clearly on the mat when West rushed in and landed a brutal knee that knocked Salmon out cold.

As expected, West was disqualified for the illegal shot and Salmon was awarded the victory. We currently have no update on the condition of the UFC veteran who suffered a seriously heavy knockout. Check out the video clip below…

Devastating illegal knee results in a DQ. #LFA84 pic.twitter.com/3e31byKzUV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 11, 2020