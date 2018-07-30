Video: UFC Lightweight Injured In Brawl With Gang Members

Jared Gordon is a survivor, but if it weren’t for bad luck, he wouldn’t have any at all.

Gordon’s history of substance abuse has been well documented; the fact that the man is even alive is a miracle. That being said, trouble seems to find the 29-year-old Queens native wherever he goes.

Speaking with Bloody Elbow, Gordon explained how drinking a cup of coffee outside a barbershop in Queens two weeks prior to his fight with Carlos Diego Ferreira ended up in a bloody street fight.

Gordon recounts how he and a friend were outside enjoying a cup of java catching up with an old buddy’s former BJJ student when two thugs approached the men, spit on them, and started swinging wildly.

“That’s when I jumped him. We all started fighting. My friend starts fighting the other kid, and they bumped into me and the kid I was fighting. We hit the storefront window, and the whole thing came down on us.”

When the police arrived, Gordon and his friend were informed that if they wanted to press charges not only would it be a rather lengthy process but it would require the UFC lightweight to spend yet another night in the can.

“So I was like, ‘F-ck that, I’m not going to jail for the night,’” Gordon said. “I’ve been to jail too many times. The cops said, ‘We’re just going to let it go then.’ It’s not worth the headache. You have to hire a lawyer and go through the whole process. F-ck that.”

Gordon, however, suffered a total of 21 stitches across three fingers from the melee, where Gordon was shoved into a broken window.

You can view the entire street fight here:

As we said earlier, if it wasn’t for bad luck, Gordon wouldn’t have any at all.

As luck would have it just one week later, Gordon revealed that he slipped on an escalator during a rainy day at Grand Central Station. The slip reopened Gordon’s healing stitches and all but guaranteed another trip to the plastic surgeon. Gordon Tweeted some pictures of his injuries, be warned some are fairly graphic.

Some shot of my hand and timeline leading up to my fight pic.twitter.com/md2lINpo8r — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 30, 2018

Say what you will about the Queens native but he is a man of his word. When asked why he didn’t pull out of his fight due to an injury Gordon simply said he wanted to honor his obligations, and has never spoken about the streetfight until now od course.

“I have never brought this up before, because I am not one to make excuses and I don’t want to make it look like I am making excuses,” Gordon said. “I took the fight because I didn’t want to pull out. I had missed weight before in my first fight, and this was my third fight — the last thing that I wanted to do was pull out and have it look like I was having weight cutting problems again or make it look like I am unreliable.” Gordon continued,“I had a terrible training camp because I couldn’t spar or wrestle or do jiu-jitsu,” he said. “All I did was run and shadow box and kick the bag for the whole fight camp, because I had one hand. Hats off to Diego; he did what he had to do. Nothing against him. But, I just think that if the fight camp didn’t go down the way it did, [the fight] would be different. It is what it is.”

It is was it is Jared, just ask Max Holloway.