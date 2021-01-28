Check out the UFC 258 promotional video that has just dropped.

The welterweight title match-up is just weeks away and it appears the UFC are keen to get fans hyped about the fight in which will see former teammates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns duke it out.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has enjoyed a dominant reign at 170lb king since dethroning Tyron Woodley in 2019. Usman stopped Colby Covington in his first defence before making easy work of Jorge Masvidal last time out.

Burns burst onto the welterweight scene last year when he knocked out BJJ legend Demian Maia. He capitalized on that win by beating former champion Tyron Woodley over five rounds. It was only bad luck that stopped Burns from getting his well-earned title shot in 2020. The Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19 just days before he was supposed to compete for the belt at UFC 251.

UFC 258 Fight card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolo

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Who do you think will win at UFC 258? Kamaru Usman or Gilbert Burns?