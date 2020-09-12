Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik ended in devastating fashion but neither man walked away victorious. Daniels landed back-to-back groin shots on his opponent who was unable to continue which meant the fight was declared a no contest.

The opening round was mostly made up of Daniels throwing and landing flashy kicks (cleanly). However, things took a turn for the worst early in round two. The former kickboxer threw a spinning back kick that landed flush on Stanonik’s groin. He instantly dropped to the mat in pain and spat out his mouthpiece. Stanonik was able to recover but needed the entire five minutes of the allotted time in order to do so.

The action got back underway but it was only seconds before Stanonik was down again. Daniels threw another rogue kick that landed in Stanonik’s groin area once again. He dropped to the mat and could be heard screaming in agony at the crowdless Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The fight was waved off almost immediately.

Check out the full clip below:

This was actually the second no contest of the evening at Bellator 245. Earlier in the night Jack May took a knee to the groin in his fight with Tyrell Fortune and was unable to continue after a the five minute allotted time.

Did Raymond Daniels Land the worst groin shot of all time?