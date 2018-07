Video: Post-Retirement ‘Rumble’ Is Frighteningly Massive

Former two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony¬†“Rumble Johnson has a new passion in his post-retirement days – weightlifting.

After the hulking knockout slugger retired following his second submission loss to current 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier in April 2017, indications were that Johnson was headed for a job with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams, or even something in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

While all the details of that haven’t been clarified just¬†yet, one thing is certain: ‘Rumble’ is taking his time in the gym seriously. Already one of MMA’s most powerful punchers of all-time, Johnson seems to be adding even more mass and strength after retiring, posting a video of him lifting on his Facebook today.

Check it out right here: