Video: Post-Retirement ‘Rumble’ Is Frighteningly Massive

Former two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble Johnson has a new passion in his post-retirement days – weightlifting.

After the hulking knockout slugger retired following his second submission loss to current 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier in April 2017, indications were that Johnson was headed for a job with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams, or even something in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

While all the details of that haven’t been clarified just yet, one thing is certain: ‘Rumble’ is taking his time in the gym seriously. Already one of MMA’s most powerful punchers of all-time, Johnson seems to be adding even more mass and strength after retiring, posting a video of him lifting on his Facebook today.

Check it out right here:

