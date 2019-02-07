Video: Pandemonium Breaks Out When German MMA Ref Misses Towel Thrown

Most of the discussion about post-fight brawls in mixed martial arts (MMA) is centered around the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. But there was recently a scene in German MMA that may be just as crazy as Khabib and Conor McGregor’s post-fight antics.

It all went down at last weekend’s German MMA Championship (GMC) 18 from Hamburg. Omer Solmaz met Felix Schiffarth in a featherweight title fight that headed into the fourth round. When it did, Solmaz got position on Schiffarth’s back and began unleashing hellacious ground and pound. His corner had seen enough and threw in the towel to avoid having their fighter take unnecessary damage in the compromising position.

However, the towel draped across Schiffarth’s right calf. The referee was on the opposite side of the action and didn’t see that his corner had thrown in the towel. Schiffarth absorbed several unneeded blows as a result.

That’s when things got crazy. Schiffarth’s corner jumped in to save their man. The full teams and a bevy of officials then jumped into the cage in all-out pandemonium. Watch the rare scene unfold here: