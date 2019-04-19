Video: Overeem & Oleinik’s Final UFC St. Petersburg Staredown

Tomorrow’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC St. Petersburg event from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, is nearly here. Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik have fans hyped for the card.

The former title contender was originally supposed to fight Alexander Volkov at the upcoming UFC St. Petersburg event. He kept moving forward despite having a new opponent. The two fighters are slated to meet in a heavyweight bout that will serve as the main event of this show.

The fighters weighed in at this morning’s early weigh-ins before facing off at the ceremonial weigh-ins a few hours later.

Watch it courtesy of the UFC right here:

Our main event is set!@AlistairOvereem looks to take out the countryman @OleynikUFC in the #UFCStPetersburg main event on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/noZRN9uBOH — UFC (@ufc) April 19, 2019

The main card will air on ESPN + at 1 pm ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 10 am ET. In the co-main event, Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout will take place.